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Day 134 Maersk Container Ship by allyc
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Day 134 Maersk Container Ship

Maersk Stepnica out of Hong Kong, at anchor waiting to offload in the U.S.,334m x 43m
Standard shipping containers are 2.6m high by 6.1m long.
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Al C

ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
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