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Day 138 Standing in the Creek
Near the top of my boots
26th March 2026
26th Mar 26
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Al C
ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
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Babs
ace
Love the moss and lichen covered rocks and the gentle flow of water
March 26th, 2026
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