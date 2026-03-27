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Day 139 There was a trail
and sometimes we stay on it - But not so much today. Hope everybody has a great day
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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Al C
ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
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