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Day 140 Tidal Play by allyc
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Day 140 Tidal Play

I took a longer lens to play with on the beach. I liked the way the water has so many textures
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Al C

ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
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Photo Details

Mags ace
Nicely done!
March 28th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Ooozing silkiness!
March 28th, 2026  
Babs ace
What an interesting result.
March 28th, 2026  
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