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Day 140 Tidal Play
I took a longer lens to play with on the beach. I liked the way the water has so many textures
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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Al C
ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
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seascape
Mags
ace
Nicely done!
March 28th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Ooozing silkiness!
March 28th, 2026
Babs
ace
What an interesting result.
March 28th, 2026
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