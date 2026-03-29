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142 / 365
Day 141 Cherry Blossoms
Still messing with the same lens as yesterday - I really like the bokeh
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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Al C
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@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
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Ann H. LeFevre
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Beautiful shot- love all the flowering trees at this time of year.
March 29th, 2026
bkb in the city
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Beautiful
March 29th, 2026
Peter Dulis
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Lovely
March 29th, 2026
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