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Day 141 Cherry Blossoms by allyc
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Day 141 Cherry Blossoms

Still messing with the same lens as yesterday - I really like the bokeh
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Al C

ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
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Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautiful shot- love all the flowering trees at this time of year.
March 29th, 2026  
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful
March 29th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
March 29th, 2026  
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