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Day 142 At the edge of the Lagoon by allyc
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Day 142 At the edge of the Lagoon

Beautiful old Arbutus tree at the edge of Witty's Lagoon
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Al C

ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
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Diana ace
I love this beautiful scene and tree, great pops of colour and reflections.
March 31st, 2026  
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