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Day 142 At the edge of the Lagoon
Beautiful old Arbutus tree at the edge of Witty's Lagoon
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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Al C
ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
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Diana
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I love this beautiful scene and tree, great pops of colour and reflections.
March 31st, 2026
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