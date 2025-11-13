Sign up
Previous
7 / 365
Wet West Coast
Rainy day walk in the park
13th November 2025
13th Nov 25
0
0
Al C
ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
19
photos
5
followers
9
following
1% complete
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
7
6
8
9
10
11
7
12
Views
1
Album
Xtras
Exif
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
roots
,
coast
,
rain
,
forest
,
west
