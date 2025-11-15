Previous
Salmon at Goldstream Falls by allyc
9 / 365

Salmon at Goldstream Falls

Salmon hanging out at the falls, completely unprepared for this image - next time a tripod
15th November 2025 15th Nov 25

Al C

ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
2% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact