Cedar and Arbutus Trees
Two of my favourite type of trees. Growing up in the foothills of Rocky Mountains, I'd never see these trees till I moved to the West Coast. No regrets.
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
Al C
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
Babs
Fabulous, the roots look like giant fingers
November 29th, 2025
