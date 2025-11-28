Previous
Cedar and Arbutus Trees by allyc
Cedar and Arbutus Trees

Two of my favourite type of trees. Growing up in the foothills of Rocky Mountains, I'd never see these trees till I moved to the West Coast. No regrets.
Al C

Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
Babs ace
Fabulous, the roots look like giant fingers
November 29th, 2025  
