Previous
17 / 365
Storm coming in Amphitrite Point Lighthouse
West Coast Vancouver Island
4th December 2025
4th Dec 25
2
1
Al C
ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
50
photos
19
followers
26
following
4% complete
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
29
15
30
31
16
32
33
17
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Xtras
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
seascape
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh the added drama bw gives is just perfect for this image
December 5th, 2025
Al C
ace
@koalagardens
I definitely agree, thanks!
December 5th, 2025
