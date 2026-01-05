Previous
Witty's Lagoon, Metchosin by allyc
28 / 365

Witty's Lagoon, Metchosin

Such a beautiful winter morning I failed to notice the Blue Heron in the treetop 2nd from left
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

Al C

ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
7% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact