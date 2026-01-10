Previous
Day 69 Macaulay Point 2 by allyc
31 / 365

Day 69 Macaulay Point 2

Of course he has to get into frame
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

Al C

ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
Shutterbug ace
Well trained dog. I think that is a perfect spot for him in the image. Leading lines point right to him.
January 11th, 2026  
