Photo 2087
The Sunflowers
I was off of work today and had a perfectly glorious day.
It included yoga and workout, reading, photos, outside time enjoying our gorgeous fall, a walk and lots of productivity, too (gardening, organizing cabinets, etc.).
I would be so absolutely happy working a 4 day week and having 3 day weekends. It is the perfect life/work ratio.
Back to work tomorrow. But this time, I'm ready and refreshed.
12th October 2020
12th Oct 20
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I'm in my 7th year of the project . I am a mother of 3, wife to my best friend and resident in southern...
summerfield
ace
so van gogh! aces! how are you, kiddo?
October 13th, 2020
