The Sunflowers

I was off of work today and had a perfectly glorious day.



It included yoga and workout, reading, photos, outside time enjoying our gorgeous fall, a walk and lots of productivity, too (gardening, organizing cabinets, etc.).



I would be so absolutely happy working a 4 day week and having 3 day weekends. It is the perfect life/work ratio.



Back to work tomorrow. But this time, I'm ready and refreshed.