Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2089
The Snake Whisperer
My husband, Michael, is a snake handler.
Actually, he's been helping our neighbors who have been plagued with snakes in their basement.
When one is caught in a trap, Michael goes over and rescues it and releases it into our woods.
There have been 5-6 or so over the course of the past months. And this one, almost 6' is the biggest yet.
It's a harmless rat snake.
Ssssso here'ssss to 2020;)!
14th October 2020
14th Oct 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I'm in my 7th year of the project . I am a mother of 3, wife to my best friend and resident in southern...
2089
photos
221
followers
175
following
572% complete
View this month »
2082
2083
2084
2085
2086
2087
2088
2089
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snake
,
husband
,
hero
marlboromaam
ace
Yikes! I think the neighbors have a rodent problem because that's what the snakes must be going after. Your husband is very brave!
October 14th, 2020
katy
ace
Cool shot of him and the snake! I am so glad the neighbors don't kill them. They do get rid of rats and mice but also come close when thereis a shortage of water.
October 14th, 2020
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
Well, there's a brave guy. It must be a nice snake as Michael isn't holding it behind the head. (LoL on what his t-shirt says.)
October 14th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close