The Snake Whisperer by alophoto
Photo 2089

The Snake Whisperer

My husband, Michael, is a snake handler.

Actually, he's been helping our neighbors who have been plagued with snakes in their basement.

When one is caught in a trap, Michael goes over and rescues it and releases it into our woods.

There have been 5-6 or so over the course of the past months. And this one, almost 6' is the biggest yet.

It's a harmless rat snake.

Ssssso here'ssss to 2020;)!
14th October 2020 14th Oct 20

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I'm in my 7th year of the project . I am a mother of 3, wife to my best friend and resident in southern...
572% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Yikes! I think the neighbors have a rodent problem because that's what the snakes must be going after. Your husband is very brave!
October 14th, 2020  
katy ace
Cool shot of him and the snake! I am so glad the neighbors don't kill them. They do get rid of rats and mice but also come close when thereis a shortage of water.
October 14th, 2020  
Denise (lyndemc) ace
Well, there's a brave guy. It must be a nice snake as Michael isn't holding it behind the head. (LoL on what his t-shirt says.)
October 14th, 2020  
