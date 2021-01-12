Previous
A Dog and Her Boy by alophoto
A Dog and Her Boy

Hope loves loves her Lucas.

He'll be 16 in another month and a half.
12th January 2021

marlboromaam ace
Such a sweet shot!
January 12th, 2021  
