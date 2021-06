Paddling Down the Little Miami

Mike and I went kayaking today on a new stretch of the river to us.



It was an absolutely perfect day to be outside. On the way home, we popped into the Farmer's market and I ran into someone who interviewed me last week. I hadn't heard back yet, but she told me to be patient and hang on. Pretty sure I will get the job:).



Now, off to a new tavern for delicious burgers and beer. Cheers!