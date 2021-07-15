Perfectly Imperfect

Last spring, I planted a butterfly bush to replace one that had croaked in a previous winter. It is abuzz with activity and I am LOVING it.



I spent 10 minutes outside this morning with my good camera and got to witness gorgeous nature alive and thriving. So many bees, butterflies, moths, etc.



It's so nice to take a pause and enjoy some glorious creation!



This shot is taken straight out of camera or SOOC. No edit necessary.