Perfectly Imperfect by alophoto
Photo 2155

Perfectly Imperfect

Last spring, I planted a butterfly bush to replace one that had croaked in a previous winter. It is abuzz with activity and I am LOVING it.

I spent 10 minutes outside this morning with my good camera and got to witness gorgeous nature alive and thriving. So many bees, butterflies, moths, etc.

It's so nice to take a pause and enjoy some glorious creation!

This shot is taken straight out of camera or SOOC. No edit necessary.
15th July 2021 15th Jul 21

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I'm in my 7th year of the project . I am a mother of 3, wife to my best friend and resident in southern...
590% complete

Mickey Anderson ace
Mine is hitting prime also, great capture!!!
July 15th, 2021  
jackie edwards ace
Very nice! Great way to spend the morning!
July 15th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous capture :)
July 15th, 2021  
