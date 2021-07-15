Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2155
Perfectly Imperfect
Last spring, I planted a butterfly bush to replace one that had croaked in a previous winter. It is abuzz with activity and I am LOVING it.
I spent 10 minutes outside this morning with my good camera and got to witness gorgeous nature alive and thriving. So many bees, butterflies, moths, etc.
It's so nice to take a pause and enjoy some glorious creation!
This shot is taken straight out of camera or SOOC. No edit necessary.
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
3
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I'm in my 7th year of the project . I am a mother of 3, wife to my best friend and resident in southern...
2155
photos
210
followers
170
following
590% complete
View this month »
2148
2149
2150
2151
2152
2153
2154
2155
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
15th July 2021 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
butterfly
,
sooc
,
blessed
,
swallowtail
Mickey Anderson
ace
Mine is hitting prime also, great capture!!!
July 15th, 2021
jackie edwards
ace
Very nice! Great way to spend the morning!
July 15th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous capture :)
July 15th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close