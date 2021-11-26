Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2165
It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
We get the best sunrises and sets once the leaves are gone.
Sure it's cold, but... sacrifices.
Today one of my kids stole my chocolate chip cookies. What a black Friday!!
How was your day?!
26th November 2021
26th Nov 21
4
2
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I'm in my 7th year of the project . I am a mother of 3, wife to my best friend and resident in southern...
2158
2159
2160
2161
2162
2163
2164
2165
Tags
sunset
,
moody
Mags
ace
A beautiful capture! LOL! I don't have any chocolate chip cookies for anyone to steal.
November 27th, 2021
katy
ace
Beautiful colors and silhouettes Amanda. My day was crazy quiet so no cookies stolen here!~ I hope you had a blessed Thanksgiving
November 27th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Pretty capture...My day was great.
November 27th, 2021
Simply Amanda
@grammyn
It was great!!
@seattlite
Good to hear!!
@marlboromaam
I don't anymore either:(.
November 27th, 2021
