It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year by alophoto
It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

We get the best sunrises and sets once the leaves are gone.

Sure it's cold, but... sacrifices.

Today one of my kids stole my chocolate chip cookies. What a black Friday!!

How was your day?!
26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I'm in my 7th year of the project . I am a mother of 3, wife to my best friend and resident in southern...
Mags ace
A beautiful capture! LOL! I don't have any chocolate chip cookies for anyone to steal.
November 27th, 2021  
katy ace
Beautiful colors and silhouettes Amanda. My day was crazy quiet so no cookies stolen here!~ I hope you had a blessed Thanksgiving
November 27th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Pretty capture...My day was great.
November 27th, 2021  
Simply Amanda
@grammyn It was great!!

@seattlite Good to hear!!

@marlboromaam I don't anymore either:(.
November 27th, 2021  
