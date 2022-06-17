Previous
Froggy Friday by alophoto
Photo 2184

Froggy Friday

The water lilly pond was alive and hopping with frogs. Lucas helped me spot this guy and he let me get surprisingly close for photos.
17th June 2022 17th Jun 22

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I'm in my 7th year of the project . I am a mother of 3, wife to my best friend and resident in southern...
598% complete

