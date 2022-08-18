Previous
It's Crunch Time by alophoto
Photo 2185

It's my last few days prior to back to school and I'm trying to get everything done.

Oh and this happened this week. It's my son's car, I was driving, no one was hurt but for us being a little stiff and sore.

I guess we are in the car market unexpectedly:/. Not the best time to buy a used car.

This car was my grandmas, my parents, mine and then my sons. 4 generations. Sad to see it banged up. But my rental car is an Acura, brand new and pretty sweet!
18th August 2022 18th Aug 22

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I'm in my 7th year of the project . I am a mother of 3, wife to my best friend and resident in southern...
jackie edwards ace
Oh no! Hope no injuries!🙏
August 18th, 2022  
Simply Amanda
@jackies365 All good. Just sad:(.
August 18th, 2022  
MamaBec ace
So many memories crumpled but never forgotten. Grateful all are okay.
August 18th, 2022  
