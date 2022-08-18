It's Crunch Time

It's my last few days prior to back to school and I'm trying to get everything done.



Oh and this happened this week. It's my son's car, I was driving, no one was hurt but for us being a little stiff and sore.



I guess we are in the car market unexpectedly:/. Not the best time to buy a used car.



This car was my grandmas, my parents, mine and then my sons. 4 generations. Sad to see it banged up. But my rental car is an Acura, brand new and pretty sweet!