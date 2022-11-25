Previous
Next
My Amazing Senior, Lucas by alophoto
Photo 2190

My Amazing Senior, Lucas

This week, my goal was to finally capture my son Lucas' senior photos. His braces came off earlier in the month, the weather warmed up and the local camera shop had a $900+ portrait lens available for only a $30 rental. I got a great deal, too...had it for 4 days rather than 1 because of the holiday.

Lucas and I went to our favorite hiking place and then this graffiti area just for fun.

I struggled on the first day getting the exposure right with the lens, but I think I finally had it dialed in here on day two. I like these shots because Lucas is comfy in plain clothes. His normal apparel rather than one of the fancy outfits we got for the photos. He's relaxed and himself.

It was pretty special spending a couple days with my awesome son to capture him.

What do you think?
25th November 2022 25th Nov 22

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I'm in my 7th year of the project . I am a mother of 3, wife to my best friend and resident in southern...
600% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
I’m thinking if all the photos are this great you have yourself a wonderful set of senior portraits. It’s very apparent in this one with that easy smile and that casual attitude that he adores the photographer.
November 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise