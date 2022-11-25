My Amazing Senior, Lucas

This week, my goal was to finally capture my son Lucas' senior photos. His braces came off earlier in the month, the weather warmed up and the local camera shop had a $900+ portrait lens available for only a $30 rental. I got a great deal, too...had it for 4 days rather than 1 because of the holiday.



Lucas and I went to our favorite hiking place and then this graffiti area just for fun.



I struggled on the first day getting the exposure right with the lens, but I think I finally had it dialed in here on day two. I like these shots because Lucas is comfy in plain clothes. His normal apparel rather than one of the fancy outfits we got for the photos. He's relaxed and himself.



It was pretty special spending a couple days with my awesome son to capture him.



What do you think?