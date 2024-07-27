Previous
Colors in the Water by alophoto
Colors in the Water

I'm on a water kick. Being on or around water is my happy place. I may go kayaking today.

Hope you are having a refreshing weekend!
Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 23 years to my...
gloria jones ace
Wonderful cloudscape
July 27th, 2024  
