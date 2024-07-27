Sign up
Previous
Photo 2239
Colors in the Water
I'm on a water kick. Being on or around water is my happy place. I may go kayaking today.
Hope you are having a refreshing weekend!
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
1
1
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 23 years to my...
2239
photos
142
followers
125
following
613% complete
2232
2233
2234
2235
2236
2237
2238
2239
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
21st July 2024 7:34pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sunset
,
water
,
river
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful cloudscape
July 27th, 2024
