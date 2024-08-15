Previous
A New Beginning by alophoto
A New Beginning

Dropping off our middle to college today. We went from being a family of 5, to 4 to now 3 in just 7 months.

I'm excited for her.
15th August 2024 15th Aug 24

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 23 years to my...
Mags ace
Beautiful sky and capture! It will be okay. =)
August 15th, 2024  
Annie D ace
Wishing her all the best ☺️
August 15th, 2024  
katy ace
Absolutely gorgeous photo and a good documentation of this bittersweet moment.
August 15th, 2024  
