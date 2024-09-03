Previous
Those Darn Kids! by alophoto
Photo 2275

Those Darn Kids!

The other night, when Mike and I were eating on the patio at Kirby's, there were some really loud, rather obnoxious kids screaming and squealing and making all kinds of noise nearby. It was going on for awhile and a bit of a distraction to our conversation. Finally, I spotted them sitting in the yard across the street. "There they are!" I said pointing. Mike, turned around was squinting in the dark. The kids let out another whoop and a holler. "There are 3 of them. See...one looks like they have horns." I was sure I was seeing the loud kids. Mike, not seeing any kids asked me if they were moving. More hysterical laughter and a shriek. Hmmm, now that he mentioned it, no, these kids were not moving. I went by to see the poor innocent "kids" today.

May be time for me to visit the eye doctor!!
3rd September 2024 3rd Sep 24

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
623% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Great story. I agree that you may need glasses. Ha!
September 3rd, 2024  
katy ace
Lol! I can see how you would think that in the dark!
September 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise