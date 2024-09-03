Those Darn Kids!

The other night, when Mike and I were eating on the patio at Kirby's, there were some really loud, rather obnoxious kids screaming and squealing and making all kinds of noise nearby. It was going on for awhile and a bit of a distraction to our conversation. Finally, I spotted them sitting in the yard across the street. "There they are!" I said pointing. Mike, turned around was squinting in the dark. The kids let out another whoop and a holler. "There are 3 of them. See...one looks like they have horns." I was sure I was seeing the loud kids. Mike, not seeing any kids asked me if they were moving. More hysterical laughter and a shriek. Hmmm, now that he mentioned it, no, these kids were not moving. I went by to see the poor innocent "kids" today.



May be time for me to visit the eye doctor!!