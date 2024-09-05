Sign up
Previous
Photo 2277
Not Quite Ripe
I harvested my first watermelon this week. It tasted better than it looks but it was not as sweet and juicy as I preferred. Disappointed it had seeds, too.
5th September 2024
5th Sep 24
0
1
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
2277
photos
142
followers
123
following
2270
2271
2272
2273
2274
2275
2276
2277
Tags
watermelon
,
farmer amanda
