Not Quite Ripe by alophoto
Photo 2277

Not Quite Ripe

I harvested my first watermelon this week. It tasted better than it looks but it was not as sweet and juicy as I preferred. Disappointed it had seeds, too.
5th September 2024 5th Sep 24

@alophoto
