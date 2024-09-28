Sign up
Photo 2282
Otherworld
Yesterday was my daughter Emily's 18th birthday.
Our son was still in town and we drove up to celebrate with her and be together as a family of 5 for the first time in 9 months.
It was a pretty special evening where we went out to a nice Italian dinner and then went to this interactive art museum called Otherworld.
Lucas left today and my house is too quiet.
28th September 2024
28th Sep 24
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
2282
photos
138
followers
123
following
625% complete
View this month »
2275
2276
2277
2278
2279
2280
2281
2282
Views
0
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
27th September 2024 8:06pm
Tags
clara
,
otherworld
,
lone girl
,
how do i have two adult children now
