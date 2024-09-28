Previous
Otherworld by alophoto
Otherworld

Yesterday was my daughter Emily's 18th birthday.

Our son was still in town and we drove up to celebrate with her and be together as a family of 5 for the first time in 9 months.

It was a pretty special evening where we went out to a nice Italian dinner and then went to this interactive art museum called Otherworld.

Lucas left today and my house is too quiet.
Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
