Previous
Photo 2289
Crabby it's Monday?
I am.
Got my beach fix in yesterday while in Orlando for my 30th high school reunion. And got to meet a little friend.
Tired today after a very full, fun weekend!
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
1
1
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
2289
photos
138
followers
122
following
627% complete
View this month »
2282
2283
2284
2285
2286
2287
2288
2289
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
3rd November 2024 3:35pm
Tags
beach
,
claw
,
crab
katy
ace
Well, this is fabulous! I love the low POV and how close you appear to be. Glad you had fun now rest up.
November 4th, 2024
