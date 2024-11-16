Sign up
Photo 2294
Elf the Musical
Got to see my cute little elf, Clara, perform in her first high school musical. She's the 3rd blue elf from the left.
That was my favorite part of my high school experience so it was so fun that she gave it a try and loved it.
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
2295
photos
138
followers
122
following
628% complete
View this month »
katy
ace
It looks like it was a fabulous production and how fun to share something like this with your daughter
November 18th, 2024
Mags
ace
Looks like fun!
November 18th, 2024
