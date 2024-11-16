Previous
Elf the Musical by alophoto
Photo 2294

Elf the Musical

Got to see my cute little elf, Clara, perform in her first high school musical. She's the 3rd blue elf from the left.

That was my favorite part of my high school experience so it was so fun that she gave it a try and loved it.
16th November 2024 16th Nov 24

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
katy ace
It looks like it was a fabulous production and how fun to share something like this with your daughter
November 18th, 2024  
Mags ace
Looks like fun!
November 18th, 2024  
