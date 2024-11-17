Previous
Say Hello to my Little Friend by alophoto
Say Hello to my Little Friend

We saved this sweet little fella from our basement with a shoebox birdseed "trap" I set up.

Considered keeping him as a pet.

He had other plans.
17th November 2024 17th Nov 24

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
katy ace
Beautifully clear shot of this little cutie. Maybe he will be back?
November 18th, 2024  
Mags ace
Adorable!
November 18th, 2024  
