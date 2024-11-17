Sign up
Previous
Photo 2295
Say Hello to my Little Friend
We saved this sweet little fella from our basement with a shoebox birdseed "trap" I set up.
Considered keeping him as a pet.
He had other plans.
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
2
0
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
2295
photos
138
followers
122
following
2288
2289
2290
2291
2292
2293
2294
2295
365 Year 2 and Beyond
SM-G973U1
18th October 2024 3:38pm
Tags
hand
,
mouse
,
husband
katy
ace
Beautifully clear shot of this little cutie. Maybe he will be back?
November 18th, 2024
Mags
ace
Adorable!
November 18th, 2024
