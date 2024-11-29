Previous
Cincinnati Music Hall Projected by alophoto
Cincinnati Music Hall Projected

This is what everyone was looking at in the previous photo.

There was an art/ light show projected on buildings throughout our downtown over a long weekend called Blink.
29th November 2024 29th Nov 24

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
November 29th, 2024  
Corinne ace
Wow !
November 29th, 2024  
