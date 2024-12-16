Previous
A Peek at my Small Town by alophoto
Photo 2317

A Peek at my Small Town

16th December 2024 16th Dec 24

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
634% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
so festive looking. It looks similar tomine but perhaps a little larger
December 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact