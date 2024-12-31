Sign up
Previous
Photo 2318
Christmas Potpourri
This was a gift from one of my students. It's making my house smell amazing right now!
Happy New Year!
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
0
0
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
2318
photos
138
followers
122
following
635% complete
2311
2312
2313
2314
2315
2316
2317
2318
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
31st December 2024 10:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
