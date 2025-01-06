Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2319
My New Vintage Camera
I used my Target gift cards that I was so generously gifted from students to buy myself a little fun treat: a new cool Lego camera set.
I built it this evening while recovering from 2+ hours of intense snow shoveling.
Grateful for sweet, generous parents and a body that allows me to still perform hard labor.
Also super happy to have a snow day and no work again tomorrow!
It's been a nice long winter break
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
2319
photos
138
followers
122
following
635% complete
View this month »
2312
2313
2314
2315
2316
2317
2318
2319
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
6th January 2025 9:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
camera
,
lego
,
alselfie
,
fiveplustwo-blessings
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
nice!
January 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close