My New Vintage Camera by alophoto
Photo 2319

My New Vintage Camera

I used my Target gift cards that I was so generously gifted from students to buy myself a little fun treat: a new cool Lego camera set.

I built it this evening while recovering from 2+ hours of intense snow shoveling.

Grateful for sweet, generous parents and a body that allows me to still perform hard labor.

Also super happy to have a snow day and no work again tomorrow!

It's been a nice long winter break
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years
635% complete

Photo Details

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
nice!
January 7th, 2025  
