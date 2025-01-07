Sign up
Photo 2320
Clara and I at the Theater
We went to opening night of Les Mis last night.
It's one of my all time faves and I first saw it at her age.
We had a lovely evening pretending to be fancy.
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
365 Year 2 and Beyond
SM-G973U1
7th January 2025 6:56pm
clara
,
alselfie
,
fiveplustwo-blessings
