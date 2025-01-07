Previous
Clara and I at the Theater by alophoto
Photo 2320

Clara and I at the Theater

We went to opening night of Les Mis last night.

It's one of my all time faves and I first saw it at her age.

We had a lovely evening pretending to be fancy.
Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
