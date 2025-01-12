Sign up
Photo 2322
The Drip
Pulled out the nice camera and watched the icicles on my front porch for a few moments.
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
2
2
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
Tags
ice
,
drip
,
icicles
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful beauty
January 12th, 2025
katy
ace
I really like simplicity of this one and the detail you have captured
January 12th, 2025
