Previous
A Winter Walk in the Wood by alophoto
Photo 2325

A Winter Walk in the Wood

Yesterday the temperature was quite freezing and ranged from 3-20 degrees F.

Despite this, I was prompted to take a restful prayer walk in my neighborhood for a few minutes around dusk.

It was beautiful and life giving, albeit cold.
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
636% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
Beautiful scene for a walk
January 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact