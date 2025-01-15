Sign up
Previous
Photo 2325
A Winter Walk in the Wood
Yesterday the temperature was quite freezing and ranged from 3-20 degrees F.
Despite this, I was prompted to take a restful prayer walk in my neighborhood for a few minutes around dusk.
It was beautiful and life giving, albeit cold.
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
1
0
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
14th January 2025 5:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
dusk
Annie D
ace
Beautiful scene for a walk
January 15th, 2025
