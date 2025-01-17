Previous
It's Been a Long Week by alophoto
First full week back to work/school since the winter break.

Still have snow on the ground and it's still hovering at freezing so no recess.

Put a fork in me.

This is my 13 year old girl, Hope. She sure knows how to relax!
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
Annie D ace
Oh bless 💕
January 17th, 2025  
Pam Knowler ace
So gorgeous! ❤️
January 17th, 2025  
