Previous
A Show Choir Tribute to Dolly Parton by alophoto
Photo 2329

A Show Choir Tribute to Dolly Parton

Yesterday I went to Clara's first show choir competition of the season where they performed their Dolly Parton show.

It was pretty awesome.

They came in 3rd place in the treble division.

Clara is below the Y of Dolly in the front middle, pink dress.
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
638% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact