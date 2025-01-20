Previous
Thank Goodness for Sunshine 🌞 by alophoto
Photo 2330

Thank Goodness for Sunshine 🌞

It's a frigid day today, but made better with the golden sunshine.

Right now it's 3 degrees Fahrenheit. 3 is a fun, precious age, not so much a temperature.

Our new heat pump keeps running and running.

Last month our power bill was over $400.
Photo Details

