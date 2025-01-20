Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2330
Thank Goodness for Sunshine 🌞
It's a frigid day today, but made better with the golden sunshine.
Right now it's 3 degrees Fahrenheit. 3 is a fun, precious age, not so much a temperature.
Our new heat pump keeps running and running.
Last month our power bill was over $400.
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
2330
photos
139
followers
123
following
638% complete
View this month »
2323
2324
2325
2326
2327
2328
2329
2330
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
20th January 2025 8:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
trees
,
woods
,
deck
,
cold
,
yard
,
enough
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close