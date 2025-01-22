Previous
Cold Cardinal by alophoto
Cold Cardinal

They sure do look pretty in the snow.

Meanwhile, it's too cold right now. Feels like -2.
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

katy ace
Such a pretty winter scene. Their red stands out so nicely against that white background, doesn’t it?
January 22nd, 2025  
