Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2332
Cold Cardinal
They sure do look pretty in the snow.
Meanwhile, it's too cold right now. Feels like -2.
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
2332
photos
139
followers
123
following
638% complete
View this month »
2325
2326
2327
2328
2329
2330
2331
2332
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
bird
,
cold
,
cardinal
katy
ace
Such a pretty winter scene. Their red stands out so nicely against that white background, doesn’t it?
January 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close