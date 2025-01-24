Previous
Trying to Stay Cozy by alophoto
Photo 2334

Trying to Stay Cozy

Yesterday was above freezing, so that is positive progress.

Happy nearly weekend. TGIF!!
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
639% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact