Photo 2343
The Best News!!
We heard words that we've been eagerly waiting for... Mike is in remission!!! Almost a year to the date of his first chemo treatment.
We are so grateful and happy to finally be on the other side of this long and difficult health journey!
Prayers work, God is good, modern medicine is amazing and Mike's medical team has been absolutely outstanding!!
P.S. I always knew he is a superhero!!
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
Tags
mike
,
husband
,
remission
,
healed
,
alselfie
,
cancer journey
,
god is so good
katy
ace
Praise God. I can't believe it has been a year but I bet it felt like decades to you! Keeping you in my prayers
March 5th, 2026
