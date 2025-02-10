Sign up
Previous
Photo 2346
Look Up
That's what I've been doing.
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
2
0
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
2346
photos
138
followers
123
following
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
7th February 2025 10:03am
Jackie Snider
Beautiful perspective!
February 10th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Great capture!
February 10th, 2025
