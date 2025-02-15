Previous
25 Years of Wearing My Engagement Ring by alophoto
Photo 2348

25 Years of Wearing My Engagement Ring

As of February 14th.

My hands are looking a little worse for the wear. Winter and excessive hand washing does them in.
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
