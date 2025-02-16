Previous
It's All Kinds of Wintery Right Now by alophoto
It's All Kinds of Wintery Right Now

Totally for the birds!

Glad I put seed out the other day.

On a funny side note, I sing, "Feed the Birds" from Mary Poppins whenever I put seed out.
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
