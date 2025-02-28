Sign up
Previous
Photo 2352
Things are Looking Up
It's the weekend.
My son turns 20 tomorrow.
And the planets are aligned. I got to see a few of them this evening.
Hope you have a great weekend!
28th February 2025
28th Feb 25
1
1
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
2345
2346
2347
2348
2349
2350
2351
2352
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
28th February 2025 6:59pm
sky
sunset
trees
silhouettes
katy
ace
We have a lot of trees so I didn't try but I would have liked tosee it This is pretty with the silhouettes
March 1st, 2025
