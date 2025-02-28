Previous
Things are Looking Up by alophoto
Things are Looking Up

It's the weekend.

My son turns 20 tomorrow.

And the planets are aligned. I got to see a few of them this evening.

Hope you have a great weekend!
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
katy ace
We have a lot of trees so I didn't try but I would have liked tosee it This is pretty with the silhouettes
March 1st, 2025  
