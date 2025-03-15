Previous
Ladybug, Ladybug, Fly Away Home by alophoto
Ladybug, Ladybug, Fly Away Home

I rescued this little fella from my daughter's bed this evening.

And remembered this little rhyme from my childhood while I was setting him free.
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
