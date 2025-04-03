Sign up
Photo 2357
A Nearly Perfect Day at Monterey Bay
Clara and I are in town for Lucas's graduation.
I've been here 3 other times, but it is much nicer than I remember it to be. We also have an amazing tour guide:).
In finally back in California after being gone for 13 years.
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
2nd April 2025 3:28pm
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful capture!
April 3rd, 2025
