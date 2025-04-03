Previous
A Nearly Perfect Day at Monterey Bay by alophoto
A Nearly Perfect Day at Monterey Bay

Clara and I are in town for Lucas's graduation.

I've been here 3 other times, but it is much nicer than I remember it to be. We also have an amazing tour guide:).

In finally back in California after being gone for 13 years.
gloria jones ace
Beautiful capture!
April 3rd, 2025  
