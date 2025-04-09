Previous
Had a fabulous several days to visit with Lucas with Clara in California last week.

I'm still recovering from jet lag.

It was so nice to be with my son again! And to have a girl's trip with Clara. And to get my beach fix filled!
katy ace
Beautiful portrait of the three of you and it sounds like a win all the way around!
April 9th, 2025  
