Photo 2360
The Old Lady
I got a backhanded compliment today. "I'm so glad you are here today, Miss Amanda! You have hair just like my grandma 👵."
10th April 2025
10th Apr 25
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
Tags
alselfie
carol white
ace
Out of the mouths of babes... it can be embarrassing. A super super selfie
April 10th, 2025
